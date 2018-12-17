Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
VOA English MC11
VOA English MC11
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 13:00
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:30 - 17:00
LIVE
Soul Lounge
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
VOA Asia
17:30 - 18:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:05
VOA Newscasts
21:00 - 21:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
17:05 - 17:30
Soul Lounge
17:30 - 18:00
Soul Lounge
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Soul Lounge
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
December 17, 2018
December 17, 2018 3:13 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Venezuelans walk past portraits of Venezuelan migrants and refugees displayed along the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, as part of the 'Somos Panas' ('We Are Buddies') campaign organized by several NGOs to give visibility and face to people in migratory conditions.
2
Catriona Gray of the Philippines (C) is congratulated by contestants after winning the Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand.
3
Li Wenzu has her head shaved to protest the detention of her husband and Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, during the 709 crackdown, in Beijing.
4
Pyongyang residents bow before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during National Memorial Day on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang.
Load more
December 17, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 17, 2018
Day in Photos
December 16, 2018
Day in Photos
December 14, 2018
Day in Photos
December 13, 2018
Day in Photos
December 12, 2018
Day in Photos
December 11, 2018
Day in Photos
December 10, 2018
Day in Photos
December 9, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments