Day in Photos

December 18, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Sikh boys take a selfie during a national level Turban tying event held at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India.
Palestinian protesters hurl rocks at the Israeli army during a reported raid in the Palestinian Askar refugee camp near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
People walk past a Christmas tree during heavy fog at the Sofiyska Square in Kyiv amid Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine, Dec. 17, 2022.
Argentinian players celebrate after winning penalty shootout during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
