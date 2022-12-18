Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 18, 2022
December 18, 2022 1:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sikh boys take a selfie during a national level Turban tying event held at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India.
2
Palestinian protesters hurl rocks at the Israeli army during a reported raid in the Palestinian Askar refugee camp near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
3
People walk past a Christmas tree during heavy fog at the Sofiyska Square in Kyiv amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Dec. 17, 2022.
4
Argentinian players celebrate after winning penalty shootout during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Load more
December 18, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 16, 2022
Day in Photos
December 15, 2022
Day in Photos
December 14, 2022
Day in Photos
December 13, 2022
Day in Photos
December 12, 2022
Day in Photos
December 11, 2022
Day in Photos
December 9, 2022
Day in Photos
December 8, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG