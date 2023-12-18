Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 18, 2023
December 18, 2023 1:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Commuters make their way along a street amid dense smog in Lahore, Pakistan.
2
The flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington. O'Connor, an Arizona native and the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, died Dec. 1 at age 93.
3
Pedestrians are buffeted by wind and rain as they cross a street in Boston, Massachusetts.
4
Firemen work to extinguish fire after a blast at an oil terminal in Conakry, Guinea. The death toll from the blast has risen to 13, a senior police source said.
December 18, 2023
