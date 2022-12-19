Accessibility links

December 19, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Local residents gather near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure burns after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.
3 A girl encounters a man dressed as Saint Mykola (Saint Nicolas) in Kherson amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
4 People walk past an illuminated lantern for the upcoming Year of the Rabbit during Seoul Lantern Festival at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea.

