Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 19, 2022
December 19, 2022 2:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Local residents gather near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure burns after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.
3
A girl encounters a man dressed as Saint Mykola (Saint Nicolas) in Kherson amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
4
People walk past an illuminated lantern for the upcoming Year of the Rabbit during Seoul Lantern Festival at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea.
December 19, 2022
