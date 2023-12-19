Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

December 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows its helicopter flying near magma running on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland&#39;s Reykjanes Peninsula.
1 This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows its helicopter flying near magma running on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.
The casket of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O&rsquo;Connor is carried, during the funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington.
2 The casket of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is carried, during the funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington.
Nathan Sennett wades through in hip-deep water on the patio of the Quarry Tap Room in Hallowell, Maine.
3 Nathan Sennett wades through in hip-deep water on the patio of the Quarry Tap Room in Hallowell, Maine.
A woman pushes a pram as she walks past a symbolic Christmas tree made from spent shells casing and other spent ammunition erected outside a cafe in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 18, 2023.
4 A woman pushes a pram as she walks past a symbolic Christmas tree made from spent shells casing and other spent ammunition erected outside a cafe in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 18, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG