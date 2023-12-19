Accessibility links
Day in Photos
December 19, 2023
December 19, 2023 2:12 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows its helicopter flying near magma running on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.
The casket of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is carried, during the funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington.
Nathan Sennett wades through in hip-deep water on the patio of the Quarry Tap Room in Hallowell, Maine.
A woman pushes a pram as she walks past a symbolic Christmas tree made from spent shells casing and other spent ammunition erected outside a cafe in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 18, 2023.
December 19, 2023
