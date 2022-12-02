Accessibility links

December 2, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A member of the Israeli security forces is pictured during a protest by Palestinians in Beit Dajan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, against the establishment of Israeli outposts.
2 An unaccompanied juvenile migrant sits in a tent in front of the Council of State during an event to demand the sheltering of unaccompanied minors who are homeless, in Paris.
3 People cross a bridge illuminated with lanterns in Suan Luang Rama IX park in Bangkok, Thailand.
4 An employee of a grocery store removes debris in a residential building damaged in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.

