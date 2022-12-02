Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 2, 2022
December 02, 2022 2:52 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A member of the Israeli security forces is pictured during a protest by Palestinians in Beit Dajan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, against the establishment of Israeli outposts.
2
An unaccompanied juvenile migrant sits in a tent in front of the Council of State during an event to demand the sheltering of unaccompanied minors who are homeless, in Paris.
3
People cross a bridge illuminated with lanterns in Suan Luang Rama IX park in Bangkok, Thailand.
4
An employee of a grocery store removes debris in a residential building damaged in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
Load more
December 2, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 1, 2022
Day in Photos
November 30, 2022
Day in Photos
November 29, 2022
Day in Photos
November 28, 2022
Day in Photos
November 27, 2022
Day in Photos
November 25, 2022
Day in Photos
November 24, 2022
Day in Photos
November 23, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG