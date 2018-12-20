Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:05 - 16:30
LIVE
Top 20 Countdown
Upcoming
16:30 - 17:00
Top 20 Countdown
17:05 - 17:30
VOA Asia
17:30 - 18:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
December 20, 2018
December 20, 2018 1:24 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fiston Adumba, 32, an opposition supporter, reacts to Corneille Nangaa, Congo's elections chief, announcing the postponement of the elections, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
2
Firefighters stand opposite members of the regional Catalan police force Mossos d'Esquadra during a protest calling for more personnel and resources in Barcelona, Spain.
3
Actors Kathy Najimy (C) and Marisa Tomei (R) are seen at the New York Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, prior to the hearing of film producer Harvey Weinstein, who requested that rape and assault charges against him be dismissed. His appeal was rejected.
4
A victim of sexual violence participates in a Dignity March in Mumbai, India.
Load more
December 20, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 20, 2018
Day in Photos
December 19, 2018
Day in Photos
December 18, 2018
Day in Photos
December 17, 2018
Day in Photos
December 16, 2018
Day in Photos
December 14, 2018
Day in Photos
December 13, 2018
Day in Photos
December 12, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments