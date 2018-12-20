Accessibility links

December 20, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Fiston Adumba, 32, an opposition supporter, reacts to Corneille Nangaa, Congo&#39;s elections chief,&nbsp; announcing the postponement of the elections, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Firefighters stand opposite members of the regional Catalan police force Mossos d&#39;Esquadra during a protest calling for more personnel and resources in Barcelona, Spain.
Actors Kathy Najimy (C) and Marisa Tomei (R) are seen at the New York Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, prior to the hearing of film producer Harvey Weinstein, who requested that rape and assault charges against him be dismissed. His appeal was rejected.
A victim of sexual violence participates in a Dignity March in Mumbai, India.
