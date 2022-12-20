Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 20, 2022
December 20, 2022 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Argentina's soccer team is welcomed by fans after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they leave from Ezeiza International Airport to the Argentine Football Association training center in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province.
2
People take a look at the giant, seven-foot-tall numerals for "2023", as it arrives for the December 31 Times New Year's Eve celebrations, at Times Square in New York City.
3
A man makes his way in the heavy snow in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
4
People mourn over the coffins of people killed in a militant attack during their funeral in Najaf, Iraq. Eight people were killed in the attack by gunmen on motorbikes, officials said.
December 20, 2022
