December 20, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Argentina&#39;s soccer team is welcomed by fans&nbsp;after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they leave from Ezeiza International Airport to the Argentine Football Association training center in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province.
People take a look at the giant, seven-foot-tall numerals for &quot;2023&quot;, as it arrives for the December 31 Times New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations, at Times Square in New York City.
A man makes his way in the heavy snow in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, Japan,&nbsp;in this photo taken by Kyodo.
People mourn over the coffins of people killed in a militant attack during their funeral in Najaf, Iraq.&nbsp;Eight people were killed in the attack by gunmen on motorbikes, officials said.
