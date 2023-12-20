Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

December 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A resident is covered in frost while exercising outdoors during cold weather in Shenyang, in China&#39;s northeast Liaoning province.
1 A resident is covered in frost while exercising outdoors during cold weather in Shenyang, in China's northeast Liaoning province.
The orbiting telescope recently unwrapped the latest data from the &quot;Christmas Tree Cluster,&quot; a bundle of shining stars about 2,500 light-years from Earth. The blue-and-white lights are young stars, seen with Chandra&#39;s X-ray vision, which decorate the green nebula of gas that surrounds them.
2 The orbiting telescope recently unwrapped the latest data from the "Christmas Tree Cluster," a bundle of shining stars about 2,500 light-years from Earth. The blue-and-white lights are young stars, seen with Chandra's X-ray vision, which decorate the green nebula of gas that surrounds them.
Congolese police officers block a door after voters forced their way into a voting station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.&nbsp;Millions of Congolese head to the polls in a high-stakes general election in which President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking a new term against a fragmented opposition.
3 Congolese police officers block a door after voters forced their way into a voting station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Millions of Congolese head to the polls in a high-stakes general election in which President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking a new term against a fragmented opposition.
A fireball erupts after Israeli strike over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas.
4 A fireball erupts after Israeli strike over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG