Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 20, 2023
December 20, 2023 1:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A resident is covered in frost while exercising outdoors during cold weather in Shenyang, in China's northeast Liaoning province.
2
The orbiting telescope recently unwrapped the latest data from the "Christmas Tree Cluster," a bundle of shining stars about 2,500 light-years from Earth. The blue-and-white lights are young stars, seen with Chandra's X-ray vision, which decorate the green nebula of gas that surrounds them.
3
Congolese police officers block a door after voters forced their way into a voting station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Millions of Congolese head to the polls in a high-stakes general election in which President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking a new term against a fragmented opposition.
4
A fireball erupts after Israeli strike over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas.
December 20, 2023
