Day in Photos

December 21, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Mark Kirkpatrick, caretaker for Lockerbie Townhall, is seen looking at the stained glass window tribute to the victims of Pan Am flight 103 bombing, Lockerbie, Scotland.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) hugs his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India.
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Felix Tshisekedi cheer him at the UDPS party headquarters in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Members of the Catalan regional police force Mossos d&#39;Esquadra try to keep protesters behind crowd control barricades during scuffles at a Catalan pro-independence demonstration in Barcelona as the Spanish cabinet held a meeting in the city.
