Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 21, 2022
December 21, 2022 2:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Taliban security personnel stand guard along a road in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hundreds of young women were prevented from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation's Taliban rulers banned them from higher education.
2
Pope Francis, right, greets faithful dressed as the Three Wise Men during his weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
3
A woman is caned by a Sharia policeman as a punishment for being caught in close proximity with a man in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
4
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume waves to young visitors at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok.
