Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

December 21, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Taliban security personnel stand guard along a road in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hundreds of young women were prevented from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation&#39;s Taliban rulers banned them from higher education.
1 Taliban security personnel stand guard along a road in Kabul, Afghanistan. Hundreds of young women were prevented from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation's Taliban rulers banned them from higher education.
Pope Francis, right, greets faithful dressed as the Three Wise Men during his weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
2 Pope Francis, right, greets faithful dressed as the Three Wise Men during his weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
A woman is caned by a Sharia policeman as a punishment for being caught in close proximity with a man in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
3 A woman is caned by a Sharia policeman as a punishment for being caught in close proximity with a man in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume waves to young visitors at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok.
4 A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume waves to young visitors at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG