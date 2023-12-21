Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 21, 2023
December 21, 2023 1:22 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man collects trash during a clean-up along a river in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines.
2
A member of parliament from the Democratic Party, Albania's biggest opposition party, sets off a smoke flare as the parliament gathers for a vote on whether to lift the immunity of opposition leader Sali Berisha so he can face corruption charges, in Tirana.
3
A building surrounded by smog and pollution is pictured in Skopje, North Macedonia. Skopje recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 173, which is labeled as 'Unhealthy', making the capital city among the 10 most polluted in the world.
4
Migrants wear mylar blankets supplied by the U.S. Border Patrol to keep warm in the early hours of the morning after spending the night in an outdoor processing center in Eagle Pass, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023.
December 21, 2023
