Day in Photos

December 22, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This aerial photograph shows the erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion.
A person rests on the Stonehenge stone circle, as they welcome in the winter solstice, as the sun rises in Amesbury, Britain.
The church of Kronberg lies above the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany.
Farmers light candles as they block railway tracks during a demonstration demanding compensations and jobs for the families of those who died during protests against the central government&#39;s agricultural reforms and other economic issues at Devi Dasspura
