December 22, 2021
December 22, 2021 2:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This aerial photograph shows the erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion.
2
A person rests on the Stonehenge stone circle, as they welcome in the winter solstice, as the sun rises in Amesbury, Britain.
3
The church of Kronberg lies above the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany.
4
Farmers light candles as they block railway tracks during a demonstration demanding compensations and jobs for the families of those who died during protests against the central government's agricultural reforms and other economic issues at Devi Dasspura
