Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 22, 2022
December 22, 2022 1:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Vendors sit atop a mini truck with sacks of vegetables and travel to a market in Hyderabad, India.
2
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, react as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province, as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022.
3
Firefighters are transported in a car as black smoke rises during a fire in a hydrocarbon storage area of the Bravo Petroleum company in Barranquilla, Colombia, Dec. 21, 2022.
4
Artists and dancers perform during the Qhapac Raymi (summer solstice) Festival in the Andean city of Cusco, Peru, Dec. 21, 2022.
December 22, 2022
