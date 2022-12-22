Accessibility links

December 22, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Vendors sit atop a mini truck with sacks of vegetables and travel to a market in Hyderabad, India.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, react as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine&#39;s contested Donetsk province, as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022.
Firefighters are transported in a car as black smoke rises during a fire in a hydrocarbon storage area of the Bravo Petroleum company in Barranquilla, Colombia, Dec. 21, 2022.
Artists and dancers perform during the Qhapac Raymi (summer solstice) Festival in the Andean city of Cusco, Peru, Dec. 21, 2022.
