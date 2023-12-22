Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 22, 2023
December 22, 2023 12:33 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Protesters light flares during a solidarity march for the defense of immigrants against France's new immigration law at Theodor Herzl Square, in Paris.
2
Mourners bring flowers and candles outside the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. A lone gunman opened fire at a university on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people.
3
Israeli security forces fire tear gas during clashes in the Wadi Joz neighborhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
4
Students wait for gifts from an elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume ahead of Christmas celebrations at a school, in Ayutthaya, Thailand.
December 22, 2023
