December 23, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as morning temperatures remain below zero with heavy winds in Milwaukee. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions.
People play instruments during the performance of &quot;Czech Christmas Mass&quot; by the Czech composer Jakub Jan Ryba at Prague&#39;s main railway station, Czech Republic.
Ukrainian soldiers hold their national flag over the coffin of a comrade during his funeral in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ari Queiroz, 59, a health department worker who has dressed as Santa Claus for 20 years, hugs a mother of a patient of the ICU Pediatric ward of the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 22, 2022.
