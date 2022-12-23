Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 23, 2022
December 23, 2022 3:12 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as morning temperatures remain below zero with heavy winds in Milwaukee. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions.
2
People play instruments during the performance of "Czech Christmas Mass" by the Czech composer Jakub Jan Ryba at Prague's main railway station, Czech Republic.
3
Ukrainian soldiers hold their national flag over the coffin of a comrade during his funeral in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
Ari Queiroz, 59, a health department worker who has dressed as Santa Claus for 20 years, hugs a mother of a patient of the ICU Pediatric ward of the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 22, 2022.
Load more
December 23, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 22, 2022
Day in Photos
December 21, 2022
Day in Photos
December 20, 2022
Day in Photos
December 19, 2022
Day in Photos
December 18, 2022
Day in Photos
December 16, 2022
Day in Photos
December 15, 2022
Day in Photos
December 14, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG