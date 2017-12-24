Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

December 24, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
A man dressed as Santa Claus visits and gives Christmas presents at a family&#39;s home on the Christmas Eve in Espoo, Finland.
1

A man dressed as Santa Claus visits and gives Christmas presents at a family's home on the Christmas Eve in Espoo, Finland.

Afghan school children attend an open-air school at the Gambiri Refugee Camp in Laghman province.
2

Afghan school children attend an open-air school at the Gambiri Refugee Camp in Laghman province.

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves from a sidecar of a motorbike on Christmas Eve in Jerusalem Old City.
3

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves from a sidecar of a motorbike on Christmas Eve in Jerusalem Old City.

Artists painted to look like tigers are reflected in a mirror backstage as they wait to perform during a cultural event in Bengaluru, India.
4

Artists painted to look like tigers are reflected in a mirror backstage as they wait to perform during a cultural event in Bengaluru, India.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG