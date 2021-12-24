Accessibility links

December 24, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A negative SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test used to detect the Covid-19 coronavirus hangs on a Christmas tree in Lausanne, Switzerland..
2 Mahouts and their elephants pose for children during Christmas celebrations at the Jirasart Witthaya school in Ayutthaya, Thailand.
3 Freedivers dressed in Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) costumes pose for a picture while submerged under water off the coast of Lebanon's northern city of Batroun on Christmas eve.
4 A patient at reads "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" with first lady Jill Biden as President Joe Biden listens at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Dec. 24, 2021.

