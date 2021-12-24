Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54 - December 24, 2021
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:30 - 15:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
15:00 - 16:00
African Beat
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:30 - 15:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
15:05 - 16:00
African Beat
16:05 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
Day in Photos
December 24, 2021
December 24, 2021 1:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A negative SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test used to detect the Covid-19 coronavirus hangs on a Christmas tree in Lausanne, Switzerland..
2
Mahouts and their elephants pose for children during Christmas celebrations at the Jirasart Witthaya school in Ayutthaya, Thailand.
3
Freedivers dressed in Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) costumes pose for a picture while submerged under water off the coast of Lebanon's northern city of Batroun on Christmas eve.
4
A patient at reads "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" with first lady Jill Biden as President Joe Biden listens at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Dec. 24, 2021.
Load more
December 24, 2021
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 23, 2021
Day in Photos
December 22, 2021
Day in Photos
December 21, 2021
Day in Photos
December 20, 2021
Day in Photos
December 19, 2021
Day in Photos
December 17, 2021
Day in Photos
December 16, 2021
Day in Photos
December 15, 2021
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG