December 24, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Christian devotees hold candles during a midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at the Bethany church in Surabaya, Indonesia.
Zografyon Greek High School principal Yani Demircioglu plays an accordion, accompanied by school children and members of Greek Orthodox community, during a Christmas celebration in central Istanbul, Turkey.
A Christmas installation of a grotto with figures standing amid rubble surrounded by a razor wire, is displayed outside the Church of the Nativity on Manger Square in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Children inspect items in the rubble in a room destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
