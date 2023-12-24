Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 24, 2023
December 24, 2023 1:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Christian devotees hold candles during a midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at the Bethany church in Surabaya, Indonesia.
2
Zografyon Greek High School principal Yani Demircioglu plays an accordion, accompanied by school children and members of Greek Orthodox community, during a Christmas celebration in central Istanbul, Turkey.
3
A Christmas installation of a grotto with figures standing amid rubble surrounded by a razor wire, is displayed outside the Church of the Nativity on Manger Square in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
4
Children inspect items in the rubble in a room destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
December 24, 2023
