December 25, 2022
December 25, 2022 2:09 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity compound in the West Bank town of Bethlehem.
Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 24, 2022.
People toast inside the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere during the traditional Christmas lunch for the needy and poor, in Rome, Italy.
Believers of the Legio Maria of African Church Mission covered in mud, attend a procession as part of their Christmas Mass near Ugunja, in Siaya County, Kenya.
