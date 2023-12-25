Accessibility links

December 25, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A woman lights a candle as she attends a mass on Christmas Day at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, leads the Christmas morning Mass at the Chapel of Saint Catherine, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Dec. 25, 2023.
Palestinians inspect the damage at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp after an overnight Israeli strike.
Military Chaplains Yevhen and Oleksandr lead a Christmas Day service for soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.
