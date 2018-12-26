Accessibility links

December 26, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Iraqi youths dressed in Father Christmas suits walk through the streets of the old city of Mosul to distribute gifts to the children.
Workers covered with gunpowder make fireworks for New Year celebrations in Bocaue, Bulacan, north of Manila, Philippines.
South and North Korean government officials connect northern and southern railroad tracks during a groundbreaking ceremony at Panmun Station in Kaesong, North Korea.
Claudia Maquin, mother of Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl who handed herself in to U.S. border agents earlier this month and died after developing a high fever while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reacts during her daughter&#39;s funeral at her home village of San Antonio Secortez, in Guatemala, Dec. 25, 2018.
