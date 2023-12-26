Accessibility links

Day in Photos

December 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Posters of the election candidates hang over a street ahead of the 2024 general elections, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Taliban security personnel watch Afghan horsemen compete in a traditional Central Asian sport, buzkashi, during a friendly match between provinces at a field in Kabul.
Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt and their dogs take part in the annual Boxing Day trail hunt, as they head towards Chiddingstone Castle, Britain.
A person looks out from a car window as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
