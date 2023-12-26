Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 26, 2023
December 26, 2023 1:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Posters of the election candidates hang over a street ahead of the 2024 general elections, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
2
Taliban security personnel watch Afghan horsemen compete in a traditional Central Asian sport, buzkashi, during a friendly match between provinces at a field in Kabul.
3
Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent Hunt and their dogs take part in the annual Boxing Day trail hunt, as they head towards Chiddingstone Castle, Britain.
4
A person looks out from a car window as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
December 26, 2023
