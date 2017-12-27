Accessibility links

December 27, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman stands at the shore of the Baltic Sea in Niendorf, northern Germany, just before sunrise.
A professional Santa Claus poses for pictures with a girl during a reunion to celebrate the end of the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
People dig out the path by their house after the record snowfall in Erie, U.S. in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of Instagram @DANIELLESOFANCY /via REUTERS
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
