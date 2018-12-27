Accessibility links

December 27, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A boy pulls the beard of a Russian emergency rescue worker dressed as Ded Moroz (Santa Claus, or Father Frost ) after scaling the wall at a children hospital in Moscow.
Hoarfrost covered leaves are seen on a cold winter day in Uttenweiler-Aderzhofen, south west Germany.
A supporter of Bangladesh Awami League party carries a huge photograph of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in Dhaka.
Syrian civilians cross from rebel-held areas in Idlib province into regime-held territories on through the Abu Duhur crossing.
