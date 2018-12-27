Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
December 27, 2018
December 27, 2018 2:08 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A boy pulls the beard of a Russian emergency rescue worker dressed as Ded Moroz (Santa Claus, or Father Frost ) after scaling the wall at a children hospital in Moscow.
2
Hoarfrost covered leaves are seen on a cold winter day in Uttenweiler-Aderzhofen, south west Germany.
3
A supporter of Bangladesh Awami League party carries a huge photograph of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during an election rally in Dhaka.
4
Syrian civilians cross from rebel-held areas in Idlib province into regime-held territories on through the Abu Duhur crossing.
December 27, 2018
