December 27, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Members of the Kurdish community attend a march organized by the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) in tribute to the victims of Friday's deadly attack, in Paris, France.
2 Caesar, 50-year-old, a Russian who joined the Freedom of Russia Legion to fight on the side of Ukraine, stands in front of a destroyed monastery in Dolyna, eastern Ukraine.
3 A Palestinian woman warms herself by a fire during a cold weather in Dier al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
4 A man and a boy walk across the frozen Reflecting Pool towards the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

