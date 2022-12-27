Accessibility links

December 27, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 People explore the ice covered pier in Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada.
2 Workers install sparkling new Waterford Crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball on the roof of One Times Square in Manhattan, New York City.
3 People look at screens displaying train times at Kings Cross Station, after members of the RMT Union working for Network Rail ended their strike, in London.
4 A woman walks near a roadblock, in the northern part part of the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo.

