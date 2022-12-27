Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 27, 2022
December 27, 2022 1:46 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People explore the ice covered pier in Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada.
2
Workers install sparkling new Waterford Crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball on the roof of One Times Square in Manhattan, New York City.
3
People look at screens displaying train times at Kings Cross Station, after members of the RMT Union working for Network Rail ended their strike, in London.
4
A woman walks near a roadblock, in the northern part part of the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo.
Load more
December 27, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 27, 2022
Day in Photos
December 25, 2022
Day in Photos
December 23, 2022
Day in Photos
December 22, 2022
Day in Photos
December 21, 2022
Day in Photos
December 20, 2022
Day in Photos
December 19, 2022
Day in Photos
December 18, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG