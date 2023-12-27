Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

December 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Iman al-Masri, a displaced Palestinian who fled from her home in Beit Hanoun with her family to escape Israeli bombardment, feeds one of her quadruplets &mdash; with the fourth still being treated in hospital &mdash; as they take shelter at a school in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
1 Iman al-Masri, a displaced Palestinian who fled from her home in Beit Hanoun with her family to escape Israeli bombardment, feeds one of her quadruplets — with the fourth still being treated in hospital — as they take shelter at a school in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
People ride sleighs on artificial snow at Trans Snow World Bintaro, an indoor snow park with a Japanese theme, in Bintaro, Indonesia.
2 People ride sleighs on artificial snow at Trans Snow World Bintaro, an indoor snow park with a Japanese theme, in Bintaro, Indonesia.
Israeli soldiers patrol along the Israel-Gaza border, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
3 Israeli soldiers patrol along the Israel-Gaza border, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
A man rides a bicycle amidst heavy fog in New Delhi, India.
4 A man rides a bicycle amidst heavy fog in New Delhi, India.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG