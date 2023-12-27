Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 27, 2023
December 27, 2023 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Iman al-Masri, a displaced Palestinian who fled from her home in Beit Hanoun with her family to escape Israeli bombardment, feeds one of her quadruplets — with the fourth still being treated in hospital — as they take shelter at a school in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
2
People ride sleighs on artificial snow at Trans Snow World Bintaro, an indoor snow park with a Japanese theme, in Bintaro, Indonesia.
3
Israeli soldiers patrol along the Israel-Gaza border, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
4
A man rides a bicycle amidst heavy fog in New Delhi, India.
December 27, 2023
