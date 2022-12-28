Accessibility links
December 28, 20022
December 28, 2022 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Anze Lanisek of Slovenia soars through the air during the first stage of the 71th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany.
2
Pope Francis meets the pilgrims during the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
3
A fisherman cracks a whip as horses wheel a device linked to a fishing net during the annual Chagan Lake Winter Fishing Festival in Songyuan, in northeastern China's Jilin province.
4
People wait in line on the border crossing Maljevac, between Bosnia and Croatia, Dec. 27, 2022. Some 50 ethnic Chechens from Russia have reached Bosnia over the past week in search for a jumping-off point for the European Union. Bosnia's security ministry said "they are fleeing military draft" in Russia and being sent to fight in its war in Ukraine.
