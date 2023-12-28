Accessibility links

December 28, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Artists dressed as Charlie Chaplin, left, and Hindu lord Shiva wait to perform during a program organized to promote and create awareness about the traditional folk art form of polymorphic Bahuroopiya, in Kolkata, India.
A priest sits at the temple of Hindu god Hanuman, in Ayodhya, India.
A wounded Palestinian girl is helped after an Israeli strike on Al Zawayda, central Gaza Strip.
A worker collects rental bicycles along a street in Beijing.
