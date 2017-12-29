Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

December 29, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Youngsters wearing bear costumes dance during an annual ritual in Piatra Neamt, northern Romania.
1

Youngsters wearing bear costumes dance during an annual ritual in Piatra Neamt, northern Romania.

Emelia Ascheampong, a resident of the building where more than 10 people died in a fire on Thursday, is hugged by a friend in the Bronx borough of New York.&nbsp;
2

Emelia Ascheampong, a resident of the building where more than 10 people died in a fire on Thursday, is hugged by a friend in the Bronx borough of New York. 

Navy personnel of People's Liberation Army (PLA) wave at their brides during a mass wedding at a military base in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China.
3

Navy personnel of People's Liberation Army (PLA) wave at their brides during a mass wedding at a military base in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China.

A street vendor sells wrist watches at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India.
4

A street vendor sells wrist watches at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG