Youngsters wearing bear costumes dance during an annual ritual in Piatra Neamt, northern Romania.
Emelia Ascheampong, a resident of the building where more than 10 people died in a fire on Thursday, is hugged by a friend in the Bronx borough of New York.
Navy personnel of People's Liberation Army (PLA) wave at their brides during a mass wedding at a military base in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China.
A street vendor sells wrist watches at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India.
