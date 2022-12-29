Accessibility links

December 29, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Photos of Brazilian soccer legend Pele are on display at the Football Museum of &nbsp;Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pele, who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Thai and Cambodian rescuers gather in front of the Grand Diamond hotel-casino as they struggle to extricate dozens of people feared trapped after a deadly fire broke out, in Poipet near the Thailand border, Cambodia.
The Red Sea coast off Saudi Arabia&#39;s Yanbu is seen ahead of the 2023 Dakar Rally, which will take place in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a toast for the new Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana (unseen) after the new government is sworn in at the parliament, in Jerusalem.&nbsp;
