Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

December 29, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Local residents stand near their residential building, destroyed during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine.
1 Local residents stand near their residential building, destroyed during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine.
Vendors arrange oranges as they wait for customers in Amritsar, India.
2 Vendors arrange oranges as they wait for customers in Amritsar, India.
Andreas Wellinger, of Germany, soars through the air during his trial jump at the first stage of the 72th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany.
3 Andreas Wellinger, of Germany, soars through the air during his trial jump at the first stage of the 72th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany.
A man walks at an installation on the site of the Nova festival, where people were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, in southern Israel.
4 A man walks at an installation on the site of the Nova festival, where people were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, in southern Israel.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG