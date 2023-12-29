Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 29, 2023
December 29, 2023 12:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Local residents stand near their residential building, destroyed during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine.
2
Vendors arrange oranges as they wait for customers in Amritsar, India.
3
Andreas Wellinger, of Germany, soars through the air during his trial jump at the first stage of the 72th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany.
4
A man walks at an installation on the site of the Nova festival, where people were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, in southern Israel.
December 29, 2023
