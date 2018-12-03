Accessibility links

December 3, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, U.S.
2 China's First Lady Peng Liyuan (L) is welcomed by Panama's First Lady Lorena Castillo, as their husbands hold a meeting, at the presidential palace in Panama City.
3 An exile Tibetan Buddhist monk throws herbs on to the funeral pyre of Palden Gyatso in Dharmsala, India, Dec. 3, 2018. Gyatso, a Tibetan Buddhist monk who spent more than 30 years in Chinese jails, died in Dharmsala on Nov. 30.
4 A Soyuz MS-11 rocket carrying Russian, American, and Canadian astronauts takes off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome before reaching orbit later, the first manned mission since a failed October launch.

