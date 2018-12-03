Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
December 3, 2018
December 03, 2018 11:46 AM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, U.S.
2
China's First Lady Peng Liyuan (L) is welcomed by Panama's First Lady Lorena Castillo, as their husbands hold a meeting, at the presidential palace in Panama City.
3
An exile Tibetan Buddhist monk throws herbs on to the funeral pyre of Palden Gyatso in Dharmsala, India, Dec. 3, 2018. Gyatso, a Tibetan Buddhist monk who spent more than 30 years in Chinese jails, died in Dharmsala on Nov. 30.
4
A Soyuz MS-11 rocket carrying Russian, American, and Canadian astronauts takes off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome before reaching orbit later, the first manned mission since a failed October launch.
December 3, 2018
