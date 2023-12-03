Accessibility links

December 3, 2023


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A family pulls  a Christmas tree on a sledge through the village of Keele, Staffordshire, Britain.
2 People remove shards of glass from broken windows of a building housing a beauty salon, following recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
3 Chinese militia vessels operate at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, Dec. 2, 2023.
4 Chelsea's Levi Colwill, top center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

