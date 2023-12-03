Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 3, 2023
December 03, 2023 1:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A family pulls a Christmas tree on a sledge through the village of Keele, Staffordshire, Britain.
2
People remove shards of glass from broken windows of a building housing a beauty salon, following recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
3
Chinese militia vessels operate at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, Dec. 2, 2023.
4
Chelsea's Levi Colwill, top center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
December 3, 2023
