Day in Photos
December 30, 2018
December 30, 2018 1:17 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A worker prepares strings coated with powdered glass used for flying kites ahead of 'Uttarayan' festival in Ahmedabad, India.
2
A man casts his vote at the Katendere voting center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.
3
Aerial dancers of the Kitonb theater group, hanging from a crane, perform during rehearsals ahead of their New Year's show at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy.
4
A man applies color to a haircut with "2019", to welcome the new year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India.
December 30, 2018
