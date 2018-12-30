Accessibility links

Day in Photos

December 30, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A worker prepares strings coated with powdered glass used for flying kites ahead of 'Uttarayan' festival in Ahmedabad, India.
2 A man casts his vote at the Katendere voting center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.
3 Aerial dancers of the Kitonb theater group, hanging from a crane, perform during rehearsals ahead of their New Year's show at the Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy.
4 A man applies color to a haircut with  "2019", to welcome the new year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India.

