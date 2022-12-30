Accessibility links

December 30, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Sandbar sharks swim next to a snorkeler in the Mediterranean Sea near a power plant off the coast of Hadera, Israel. The hot water gushing from an industrial plant in Israel&#39;s northern city of Hadera draws these sharks that are not considered to be dangerous to people, but are increasingly endangered by overfishing.
Iranian troops take part in a military drill in Makran beach on the Gulf of Oman, near the Hormuz Strait. (Photo by Iranian Army office/AFP)
A wax sculpture of Brazilian soccer legend Pele stands in Pele Museum as people mourn his death, in Santos, Brazil.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
