Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 30, 2022
December 30, 2022 2:43 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sandbar sharks swim next to a snorkeler in the Mediterranean Sea near a power plant off the coast of Hadera, Israel. The hot water gushing from an industrial plant in Israel's northern city of Hadera draws these sharks that are not considered to be dangerous to people, but are increasingly endangered by overfishing.
2
Iranian troops take part in a military drill in Makran beach on the Gulf of Oman, near the Hormuz Strait. (Photo by Iranian Army office/AFP)
3
A wax sculpture of Brazilian soccer legend Pele stands in Pele Museum as people mourn his death, in Santos, Brazil.
4
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
