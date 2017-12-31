Fireworks light the sky over the Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia.
People release balloons as they take part in a New Year countdown event in celebrations to ring in 2018 in Tokyo, Japan.
A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to celebrate the New Year.
Load more
Show comments
Your opinion
Show comments