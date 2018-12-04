Accessibility links
Search
Day in Photos
December 4, 2018
December 04, 2018 2:54 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A young Afghan vendor sifts charcoal at his stall in Herat city.
2
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington.
3
A display of hundreds of red shoes spread as protest against violence toward women in Israel at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.
4
Members of Iraq's Rapid Response military unit take part in a "counter-terrorism" training at a military base inside Baghdad International Airport. The exercises are being held over a period of four months in cooperation with the Italian forces in Iraq.
December 4, 2018
