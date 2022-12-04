Accessibility links

December 4, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Gladak Perak Bridge is seen following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia.
2 France's Dayot Upamecano, left, and Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, right, collide during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
3 A ball of fire and a plume of smoke rise above buildings in south of Gaza Strip as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave.
4 Participants start in the 12th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, France.

