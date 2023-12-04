Accessibility links

December 4, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, sits astride a camel as he visits an olive grove overlooking the Dome of the Rock on Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem.
A convoy of Israeli tanks maneuvers near Israel&#39;s border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel.
Rescuers carry a victim after the eruption of Mount Marapi in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia.
The Tambaram Government Hospital is flooded following heavy rains along the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India.
