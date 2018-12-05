Accessibility links

December 5, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An emotional former President George Bush touches the flag-draped casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, after speaking during his State Funeral at the National Cathedral, in Washington.
The Honor Guard carries the casket of former president George Herbert Walker Bush down the center isle following a memorial ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington, Dec. 5, 2018.
A mahout ties a chain around the legs of his elephant during the annual eight-day long Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colorful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi, India.
Bicycles of bike-sharing services are piled up in Hefei, Anhui province, China.
