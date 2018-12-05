Accessibility links
December 5, 2018
December 05, 2018 3:09 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An emotional former President George Bush touches the flag-draped casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, after speaking during his State Funeral at the National Cathedral, in Washington.
2
The Honor Guard carries the casket of former president George Herbert Walker Bush down the center isle following a memorial ceremony at the National Cathedral in Washington, Dec. 5, 2018.
3
A mahout ties a chain around the legs of his elephant during the annual eight-day long Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colorful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi, India.
4
Bicycles of bike-sharing services are piled up in Hefei, Anhui province, China.
December 5, 2018
