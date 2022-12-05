Accessibility links

Day in Photos

December 5, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A farmer thrashes wheat crop after harvest early morning near the India-Pakistan border area of Ranbir Singh Pura, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Jammu, India.
2 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock rides on an e-rickshaw during her tour of Chandni Chowk, in the old quarters of New Delhi, India.
3 People evacuate livestock from their village following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia,.
4 Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic makes a save during the penalties shootout during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Croatia won a penalty shootout 3-1 to qualify for the next round.

