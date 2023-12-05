Accessibility links

December 5, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Vendor Nyurgusun Starostina, 47, poses for a picture at an open-air market on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia.&nbsp;Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia and located in the northeastern part of Siberia, went below - 50&deg;&nbsp;C (- 58&deg; F).
In this undated photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers prepare to evacuate the body of a climber killed in Mount Marapi&#39;s eruption in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia.
Family and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza gather for a horse ride calling for their return, in a forest near Modiin.
Wounded Palestinians are assisted at Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes on Ma&#39;an school east of Khan Younis, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
