Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 5, 2023
December 05, 2023 1:23 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Vendor Nyurgusun Starostina, 47, poses for a picture at an open-air market on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia. Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia and located in the northeastern part of Siberia, went below - 50° C (- 58° F).
2
In this undated photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers prepare to evacuate the body of a climber killed in Mount Marapi's eruption in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia.
3
Family and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza gather for a horse ride calling for their return, in a forest near Modiin.
4
Wounded Palestinians are assisted at Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
