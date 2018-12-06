Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
16:05 - 16:30
Top 20 Countdown
16:30 - 17:00
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
December 6, 2018 day in photos
December 06, 2018 2:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard in Spring, Texas, as it is placed on a Union Pacific train. The train will take about 2 hours to travel roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) to the city of College Station, home to Bush's presidential library at Texas A&M University. The locomotive has been painted the colors of the Air Force One plane used during his presidency and bears the number "4141" in honor of the 41st president.
2
A health care worker carries a baby suspected of being infected with Ebola virus in a hospital in Oicha, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo.
3
Protestors demonstrate opposite Parliament against Britain's Brexit split from Europe, in London.
4
A Syrian child carries a sack in the mud at a camp for the displaced near the village of Shamarin, near the border with Turkey in the northern Aleppo province.
Load more
December 6, 2018 day in photos
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 6, 2018 day in photos
Day in Photos
December 5, 2018
Day in Photos
December 4, 2018
Day in Photos
December 3, 2018
Day in Photos
December 2, 2018
Day in Photos
November 30, 2018
Day in Photos
November 29, 2018
Day in Photos
November 28, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments