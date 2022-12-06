Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 6, 2022
December 06, 2022 2:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An elderly woman grieves next to the grave of a Ukrainian soldier during Ukraine's Army Day at Lychakiv Cemetery in the western city of Lviv.
2
Laborers build a floating pontoon bridge on the Ganges River during preparations for the upcoming annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj, India.
3
The sculpted group Apollo on his Chariot is being lifted as part of the launch of the restoration of the basin of the Chariot of Appolo at the Versailles castle outside Paris, France.
4
A person jogs past dead seals washed up on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Makhachkala, Russia.
December 6, 2022
