Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 6, 2023
December 06, 2023 1:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman along with her belongings, wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in Chennai, India. Chest-high water surged down the streets of Chennai with eight people killed in intense floods as Cyclone Michaung made landfall on the southeast coast.
2
Pope Francis poses for a photo with a group of children during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
3
Firefighters struggle to contain a fire at a multi-story commercial building in Karachi, Pakistan. The massive fire broke out in the largest southern port city, killing a number of people and damaging several shops, police and rescue officials said.
4
Lightning streaks across the skies over the coastal port city of Batroun, some 43km north of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
December 6, 2023
