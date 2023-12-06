Accessibility links

Day in Photos

December 6, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A woman along with her belongings, wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in Chennai, India. Chest-high water surged down the streets of Chennai with eight people killed in intense floods as Cyclone Michaung made landfall on the southeast coast. 
2 Pope Francis poses for a photo with a group of children during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
3 Firefighters struggle to contain a fire at a multi-story commercial building in Karachi, Pakistan. The massive fire broke out in the largest southern port city, killing a number of people and damaging several shops, police and rescue officials said. 
4 Lightning streaks across the skies over the coastal port city of Batroun, some 43km north of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

