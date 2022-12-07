Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 7, 2022
December 07, 2022 2:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police block a street that leads to Congress after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the body on the day lawmakers planned an impeachment vote on him in Lima, Peru.
2
A rally is held in front of the Supreme Court in Washington as the Court hears arguments on a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond.
3
Siti Sarah and Al Fikri Ibnu Sofyan, wife and the third son of Agus Sofyan, a police officer who was killed in a blast at a district police station, mourn during the funeral in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia.
4
Experts and employees of the prosecutor's office examine collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
December 7, 2022
