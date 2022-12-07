Accessibility links

December 7, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Police block a street that leads to Congress after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the body on the day lawmakers planned an impeachment vote on him in Lima, Peru.
2 A rally is held in front of the Supreme Court in Washington as the Court hears arguments on a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond.
3 Siti Sarah and Al Fikri Ibnu Sofyan, wife and the third son of Agus Sofyan, a police officer who was killed in a blast at a district police station, mourn during the funeral in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia.
4 Experts and employees of the prosecutor's office examine collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

