Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 7, 2023
December 07, 2023 1:11 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Empty rails are pictured outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany. A union representing German train drivers called its members to strike for 24 hours this week, following the breakdown of talks with the main national operator in what is shaping up to be an unusually difficult dispute over pay and working hours.
2
A man inspects damage at an oil depot hit by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
3
An Israeli army self-propelled artillery howitzer fires rounds from a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel amid battles between Israel and Hamas.
4
Palestinians evacuate a wounded woman following Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
December 7, 2023
