Day in Photos

December 8, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

The last full moon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, rises behind a construction site in Ankara, Turkey.
Local resident Zlata, 6, pets a dog at a gate with shrapnel holes near her house, in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, Kherson region, Ukraine, Dec. 7, 2022.
Pope Francis cries while speaking about Ukraine as he attends the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy.
A member of the Israeli border police points his weapon during a clash with Palestinians at Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
