Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 8, 2022
December 08, 2022 1:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The last full moon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, rises behind a construction site in Ankara, Turkey.
2
Local resident Zlata, 6, pets a dog at a gate with shrapnel holes near her house, in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, Kherson region, Ukraine, Dec. 7, 2022.
3
Pope Francis cries while speaking about Ukraine as he attends the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy.
4
A member of the Israeli border police points his weapon during a clash with Palestinians at Beit El, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Load more
December 8, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 7, 2022
Day in Photos
December 6, 2022
Day in Photos
December 5, 2022
Day in Photos
December 4, 2022
Day in Photos
December 2, 2022
Day in Photos
December 1, 2022
Day in Photos
November 30, 2022
Day in Photos
November 29, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG